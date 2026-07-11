Chandrashekhar Azad alleges excessive police force during Meerut protests over Dalit student’s death

MEERUT: Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad has alleged that police used excessive force against protesters during demonstrations over the murder of a Dalit student in Meerut.

Azad was stopped by police at the Sivaya toll plaza on Friday while he was travelling to the victim’s village. After several hours, the district administration arranged a meeting between the MP and the victim’s mother and sister at the toll plaza control room in the presence of senior officials.

Following the meeting, Azad assured the family of his support in their pursuit of justice and demanded a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible for the student’s murder.

Security was tightened at the toll plaza ahead of his visit, with barricades erected, traffic restrictions imposed and a large police contingent deployed. A gathering of Azad Samaj Party supporters led to a tense situation in the area for several hours.

Azad criticised the police response during the protests, saying the use of force against members of the Dalit community was unjustified. He alleged that attempts were being made to suppress dissent and called for an impartial inquiry into the incident.

The MP said he would raise the matter in Parliament and announced that his party would launch an agitation seeking justice for the victim’s family and the release of those arrested in connection with the protests.

Without naming Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Azad said that issuing statements alone was insufficient and that political leaders should stand with victims’ families. He added that delays in delivering justice could weaken the confidence of marginalised communities in the system.