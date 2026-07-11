Meerut man kills four-year-old son before taking own life over wife's extended stay at parental home

Angered over his wife's decision to extend her stay at her parental home after her sister's wedding, a 35-year-old man allegedly poisoned their son before taking his own life in Meerut's Govindpur Shakarpur village.

According to police, the man, identified as Kapil, served his four-year-old son Krishna alias Laddu, a soft drink mixed with poison before consuming it himself.

Kapil married Kajal, a resident of Govindpur Shakarpur, around five years ago, and the couple had two children, police said.

After her sister's wedding on July 3, Kajal stayed back at her parental home.

"When Kapil came to take her home the following day, she asked to extend her stay for a few more days, citing family responsibilities, leading to an argument between the couple. On Friday, Kapil again visited his in-laws' house, and another argument reportedly broke out between the two over the stay," police said.