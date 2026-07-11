Meerut man kills four-year-old son before taking own life over wife's extended stay at parental home

Angered over his wife's decision to extend her stay at her parental home after her sister's wedding, a 35-year-old man allegedly poisoned their son before taking his own life in Meerut's Govindpur Shakarpur village.
According to police, the man, identified as Kapil, served his four-year-old son Krishna alias Laddu, a soft drink mixed with poison before consuming it himself.
Kapil married Kajal, a resident of Govindpur Shakarpur, around five years ago, and the couple had two children, police said.
After her sister's wedding on July 3, Kajal stayed back at her parental home.
"When Kapil came to take her home the following day, she asked to extend her stay for a few more days, citing family responsibilities, leading to an argument between the couple. On Friday, Kapil again visited his in-laws' house, and another argument reportedly broke out between the two over the stay," police said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Kapil, upset with the development, allegedly made his son consume a poisonous substance mixed in a soft drink afterwards.
Police said the child was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, but he died en route.
They said Kapil allegedly consumed poison afterwards, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and died during treatment early Saturday.
Kithore Station House Officer Subodh Kumar Saxena said the matter was under investigation.
He said family members from both sides were questioned to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the incident, and further legal action would follow the findings.
(With inputs from PTI)