Four RPF personnel suspended for assaulting railway officer on duty at Agra Cantt station

LUCKNOW: Four RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel were suspended after they allegedly assaulted a Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS) at Agra Cantt station on Sunday.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showing the accused RPF men dragging, pushing, and shoving the officer in the rank of Deputy Station Superintendent (DSS) while taking him to the police station.

The sources claimed that DySS Narendra Chahar was assaulted after he stopped the train when a female passenger, who had alighted to buy some items, tried to board the moving train but failed to do so.

As per the sources, the incident took place after train number 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express, which arrived at Agra Cantt station at 10:51 hrs as per its scheduled stoppage, started departing from the station and stopped again shortly thereafter.

As the train stopped, a dispute reportedly broke out between the RPF personnel and the Operations Department.

Following, RPF jawans apprehended the woman on charges of chain pulling. This led to the altercation.

While speaking to media persons, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said: “There was some confusion between RPF and DySS regarding the cause of the halting of the train.”

Sharma said a departmental inquiry was underway.

Meanwhile, the GRP Agra Cantt Police Station registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS).

“Based on the written complaint received in the aforementioned case, a case has been registered under sections 191(2), 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the BNS as FIR No. 158/2026 at GRP Agra Cantt Police Station, and necessary legal proceedings are being conducted,” SP GRP Agra said in a post on X.