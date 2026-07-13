Four RPF personnel suspended for assaulting railway officer on duty at Agra Cantt station

LUCKNOW: Four RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel were suspended after they allegedly assaulted a Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS) at Agra Cantt station on Sunday.
The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showing the accused RPF men dragging, pushing, and shoving the officer in the rank of Deputy Station Superintendent (DSS) while taking him to the police station.
The sources claimed that DySS Narendra Chahar was assaulted after he stopped the train when a female passenger, who had alighted to buy some items, tried to board the moving train but failed to do so.
As per the sources, the incident took place after train number 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakund Express, which arrived at Agra Cantt station at 10:51 hrs as per its scheduled stoppage, started departing from the station and stopped again shortly thereafter.
As the train stopped, a dispute reportedly broke out between the RPF personnel and the Operations Department.
Following, RPF jawans apprehended the woman on charges of chain pulling. This led to the altercation.
While speaking to media persons, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said: “There was some confusion between RPF and DySS regarding the cause of the halting of the train.”
Sharma said a departmental inquiry was underway.
Meanwhile, the GRP Agra Cantt Police Station registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS).
“Based on the written complaint received in the aforementioned case, a case has been registered under sections 191(2), 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the BNS as FIR No. 158/2026 at GRP Agra Cantt Police Station, and necessary legal proceedings are being conducted,” SP GRP Agra said in a post on X.
Taking cognisance of the incident, the railway administration constituted a three-member JAG (Junior Administrative Grade) inquiry committee to investigate the matter.
The committee comprises the Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Agra; Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer, Agra; and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Agra.
The RPF personnel who were put on suspension following the incident included Meghraj Meena, ASI, Balkishan, ASI, Jitendra, RPF Constable and Badan Singh, RPF Constable.
“The inquiry committee has been directed to complete the probe at the earliest. However, to ensure a fair and transparent investigation, the RPF personnel seen in the video have been suspended with immediate effect. Further action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Railways Act after receiving the inquiry report,” the official said in a video statement.
However, narrating the incident, the DySS said: “A woman was running after a moving train. To save her life, I informed the guard via walkie-talkie to stop the train and safely helped the woman board the train. Shortly after this, RPF personnel arrived and falsely accused me of chain pulling.”
Chahar said that the cops snatched his mobile phone, abused him and started assaulting him.
“They also called in auto-taxi drivers to beat me up. If this can happen to a station master on duty, then what must be happening to common people?” he asked. Meanwhile, Harendri Chahar, wife of Deputy Station Superintendent Narendra Chahar, sought justice for her husband, saying: “My husband has been in the Army. He was dragged like a terrorist. He had not committed any mistake. He was helping a woman during duty.”
She added that the entire country had watched the video of her husband being beaten.
“We want justice along with his dignity. The RPF personnel who assaulted him should publicly apologise on their knees. If this doesn't happen, I will die by suicide,” Harendri added.