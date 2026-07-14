From temple trust to village stigma: Ram Temple donation theft casts shadow over Avinash Shukla's hometown

PRATAPGARH (Babupur Nariyawan): The narrow lanes of Babupur Nariyawan have fallen unusually quiet since Avinash Shukla, once regarded as the village's pride for being part of the Ram Temple's donation-counting team in Ayodhya, was named the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' offerings.

Residents say the village, which once celebrated Shukla's association with the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, is now struggling with an identity it never wanted.

"People used to congratulate us that one of our boys had been entrusted with counting donations offered to Lord Ram," said a villager. "Now, whenever we introduce ourselves, people ask if we belong to the village of the Ram Temple donation theft accused. It has brought a bad name to all of us," said one of the residents at Babupur Nariyawan.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, has projected Shukla as the principal accused in the case. According to investigators, discrepancies in the accounting of temple donations led to the probe. Police claim they recovered ₹20.39 lakh in cash, USD 1,121, and seized an SUV allegedly purchased using the proceeds of the theft.

Investigators also recovered a "Ramrajya Kosh" donation box carrying a digital payment QR code and have cited financial records as part of the evidence. The allegations are part of the prosecution's case and will be tested during trial.