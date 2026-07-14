Posters depicting Akhilesh, Mulayam in skull caps surface in parts of UP; SP calls it BJP's 'diversion' tactics

Posters depicting Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and party chief Akhilesh Yadav wearing skull caps associated with the Muslim community appeared at several places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with the party alleging that it is the work of the BJP to divert attention from the Ram Temple donation theft issue.

The posters, which were put up in Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur and Barabanki, among other places, depicted Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav wearing skull caps and carried the slogan, "Dil mein Babar, munh mein Ram" (Babar in the heart, Ram on the lips).

State Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar defended the posters and said they were "appropriate."

In Sitapur, the posters surfaced near the highway and Kanshiram Colony on the bypass, prompting SP workers to remove them.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauria personally removed one of the hoardings with the party workers and termed the incident "an act of cowardice."

"This is the second time such hoardings have appeared. I firmly believe the BJP is behind this. Wherever such posters are found, they should be torn down and burnt," Bhadauria said.

In Mathura, SP district president Virendra Yadav alleged that "anti-social elements" had tried to disturb communal harmony by putting up objectionable hoardings.

"The BJP is so rattled that it has no option except to indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics and inflame religious sentiments. They have been completely exposed in the Ram temple donation case," Yadav alleged.