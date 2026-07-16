KGMU’s ban on non-veg food in hostel messes triggers political row in UP

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing another round of food censuring with the ban on serving non-vegetarian food in the mess of prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The issue has snowballed into a major political controversy, with the opposition portraying it as an attempt to regulate citizens’ food choices.

The main opposition, the Samajwadi Party (SP), dubbed it a ‘Tughlaki Farman’ (an arbitrary diktat), while the Congress felt that dietary habits were a matter of personal choice.

While the SP questioned if similar restrictions would apply to BJP leaders who were openly consuming fish and meat, the Congress said that such decisions should not be imposed unless there were compelling public health reasons.

The controversy began after KGMU issued an order recently prohibiting the preparation and serving of non-vegetarian food in all hostel messes and cooperative canteens on the campus.

However, the restriction does not prevent students from consuming non-vegetarian food outside the hostel premises or ordering food from outside.

On the issue, university officials said that the decision applied only to common mess facilities and defended it by saying that it was aimed at ensuring better hygiene and food safety standards.

The university authorities justified the order while referring to shortcomings flagged during an inspection by the Governor’s office recently.

The move followed a recent inspection by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the Chancellor of state universities. During the inspection, officials reportedly found expired spices being used in hostel kitchens and flagged lapses in food preparation and storage.