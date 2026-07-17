UP: APTC commandant's follower dies by suicide, family claims torture; 3 cops booked

A 25-year-old follower attached to the Armed Police Training Centre (APTC) in Sitapur has allegedly died by suicide.
Shailendra Pal, a resident of Rajapur Chilwara village in Khairabad, according to a report, consumed poison on Tuesday. He succumbed while being taken to Lucknow for treatment.
The victim's family alleged that custodial torture and sustained harassment by an APTC commandant and other police personnel had driven him to take his own life.
On Wednesday, Shailendra Pal's wife Sarita Pal, accompanied by relatives and villagers, submitted a complaint to Sitapur police demanding action against the commandant and other personnel.
Sarita Pal, alleged that her husband had been subjected to physical and mental torture by officials of the APTC, including Commandant Shagun Gautam, after cash and some belongings went missing from the officer's residence on June 25.
According to Sarita, Shailendra, who worked as a cook and also performed household duties at the commandant's residence, was picked up by two plainclothes policemen on suspicion of theft, illegally detained for two days, interrogated and assaulted.
A follower is member of the supportive or administrative staff such as a cook or helper.
She alleged that even after his release, he was summoned to the commandant's residence every day and threatened with dire consequences if he revealed the alleged harassment.
Unable to bear the alleged torture, Shailendra consumed poison, she claimed.
Shailendra's father, Ram Nath Pal, brother Pradeep Pal and sister Sangita Pal refused to cremate him until a criminal case was registered against the policemen allegedly involved.
The protest intensified after Congress MP Rakesh Rathore joined the family and staged a dharna outside the office of the Superintendent of Police.
Following talks with the administration, an FIR was registered at Khairabad police station against three unidentified APTC personnel.
The administration also assured the family of contractual employment in the police department for two members, financial assistance and residential lease benefits.
The family ended the protest after receiving the assurances and performed Shailendra's last rites at around 1 pm on Thursday.
Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Singh said the case was being investigated impartially and legal action would be taken on the basis of the evidence that emerges during the probe.
Rathore said the allegations made by the family were serious and that he would write to the police headquarters seeking action against the APTC commandant.
(With inputs from PTI)
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday- 8 am-10 pm)