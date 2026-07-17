UP: APTC commandant's follower dies by suicide, family claims torture; 3 cops booked

A 25-year-old follower attached to the Armed Police Training Centre (APTC) in Sitapur has allegedly died by suicide.

Shailendra Pal, a resident of Rajapur Chilwara village in Khairabad, according to a report, consumed poison on Tuesday. He succumbed while being taken to Lucknow for treatment.

The victim's family alleged that custodial torture and sustained harassment by an APTC commandant and other police personnel had driven him to take his own life.

On Wednesday, Shailendra Pal's wife Sarita Pal, accompanied by relatives and villagers, submitted a complaint to Sitapur police demanding action against the commandant and other personnel.

Sarita Pal, alleged that her husband had been subjected to physical and mental torture by officials of the APTC, including Commandant Shagun Gautam, after cash and some belongings went missing from the officer's residence on June 25.

According to Sarita, Shailendra, who worked as a cook and also performed household duties at the commandant's residence, was picked up by two plainclothes policemen on suspicion of theft, illegally detained for two days, interrogated and assaulted.

A follower is member of the supportive or administrative staff such as a cook or helper.

She alleged that even after his release, he was summoned to the commandant's residence every day and threatened with dire consequences if he revealed the alleged harassment.

Unable to bear the alleged torture, Shailendra consumed poison, she claimed.

Shailendra's father, Ram Nath Pal, brother Pradeep Pal and sister Sangita Pal refused to cremate him until a criminal case was registered against the policemen allegedly involved.