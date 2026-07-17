UP Congress leaders' remarks cast fresh doubt on alliance with Samajwadi Party

LUCKNOW: With an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a series of remarks by Congress leaders has fuelled speculation over the future of the party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), despite both sides publicly reiterating their commitment to opposition unity.

The latest round of speculation follows comments by newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, who said the party would settle for nothing less than contesting an equal number of seats as the SP in the next Assembly elections.

Adding to the debate, Congress MP from Saharanpur Imran Masood suggested that any future alliance in Uttar Pradesh should be based on a 50:50 seat-sharing arrangement. He argued that the SP had benefited more from the alliance, citing its tally of 37 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election.

Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have projected a united front against the BJP with an eye on the elections, remarks by Congress leaders have kept speculation over the alliance alive.

Political analysts, however, believe the statements may be part of a negotiating strategy or driven by other political considerations.

In contrast, Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly instructed SP workers to refrain from making public comments that could undermine the alliance.