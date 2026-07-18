Civil society group urges UP Chief Minister to halt Jauhar University demolition

"While we fully respect the rule of law and recognize that all institutions must comply with statutory requirements, we humbly appeal that any action affecting an educational institution be guided by the principles of natural justice, proportionality, and the larger public interest," said the letter signed by Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former diplomat Ashok Sharma, industrialist Saeed Mustafa Shervani, senior business leader Navaid Khan and journalist Javed M.

Ansari, among others.

A university is not merely a collection of buildings; it is a centre of learning that serves thousands of students and contributes to the intellectual and social development of the nation, the letter said.

Any action that could disrupt the education and future of innocent students deserves careful reconsideration, it said.

"If there are legal or regulatory violations, we respectfully request that all available legal remedies, opportunities for rectification, and judicial processes be exhausted before any irreversible action is taken.

This would uphold both the rule of law and the constitutional values of fairness and justice," the letter said.

"As an organization committed to fraternity, dialogue, and national harmony, CFF-Bharat sincerely appeals to your government to adopt a compassionate and balanced approach that protects the interests of students while ensuring compliance with the law," it said.