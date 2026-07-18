Illegal migrations behind change in demography of UP districts, says CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, calling them “worshippers of Jinnah” and alleging they had attempted to change the demography of Shamli, Kairana and Kandhla. He also urged Kanwariyas to maintain discipline and uphold Lord Ram’s maryada (dignity), Lord Krishna’s values and Lord Shiva’s simplicity during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 89 development projects worth over Rs 581 crore in Shamli district, Yogi alleged that migration from Kairana and Kandhla had taken place due to lawlessness before 2017. He claimed that Shamli, once associated with fear and “mafia raj”, had transformed under the BJP government and credited PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and the “double-engine” government for the district’s development.

The CM also alleged that a “job syndicate” deprived deserving youths of government employment before 2017. Referring to it as the “Syndicate of Saifai”, he claimed the network had been dismantled and government recruitment was now being conducted transparently. Yogi alleged that before 2017, Kanwar Yatras were stopped, routes were blocked and Ramleela processions were not allowed. He said the situation had changed under the BJP government and assured full administrative support for the annual pilgrimage.