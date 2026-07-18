Shiv Sena seeks ban on namaz at Gyanvapi mosque during Shrawan

Demanding a ban on Namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque premises, situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, during the upcoming month of Shrawan, the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has sent a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the religious sentiments of Lord Shiva devotees should be kept in mind.

The party said that a large number of devotees visit the Kashi Vishwanath Dham during Sawan, and special arrangements should be made to facilitate the darshan of the Jyotirlinga.

According to Shiv Sena spokesperson Om Prakash Mishra, a memorandum regarding the demand was submitted to the district administration of Varanasi on July 15.

The memorandum was followed by an appeal to CM Yogi to issue necessary directions to the district administration so that action could be taken on the demand.

According to Mishra, the party has demanded a temporary ban on the entry of people offering namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque, located adjacent to the Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple complex, throughout the month of Shrawan commencing on July 30.

He claimed that the move would respect the religious sentiments of devotees and help ensure smooth arrangements during the holy month.

He said that, as devotees get the opportunity to have darshan of Maa Shringar Gauri on the mosque premises only once a year, the demand was that namaz should be restricted throughout Shrawan.