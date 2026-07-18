Students protest proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Jauhar University

LUCKNOW: Following the proposed demolition action over 38 of the 40 buildings associated with Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, students took to the streets on Saturday.

Notably, the university was built by SP stalwart and former lawmaker Azam Khan, who, along with his son Abdullah Azam, is in jail following his conviction in a couple of cases of fraud and forgery. The operations of the university are supervised by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, with Azam Khan as its chairman.

The protesters were demanding that the state government revoke the demolition orders, claiming that the action would put the future of thousands of students pursuing various courses at the university at stake.

The protesting students said they received heavy fee concessions at the institution, which were not available elsewhere.

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA), which issued the notice on Wednesday, claimed the 38 buildings were constructed illegally without taking any permission from the authorities concerned.

In the notice served on the university administration, 15 days were given to remove the "unauthorised" structures, failing which the administration would proceed with the demolition.