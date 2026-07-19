Agra family offers Rs 50,000 reward for missing pet parrot

LUCKNOW: A family in Agra has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who safely returns its missing pet parrot or provides credible information about its whereabouts.

The parrot, named 'Mau', belongs to the family of income tax advocate Sunil Kumar Singh. The family has put up flex posters with the bird's photograph and details at several locations across the city.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, the family found the injured parrot on a road near the Mental Hospital area on March 15, 2025, after it had apparently fallen from a tree. Although the bird received treatment, its wings did not fully recover. The family then brought it home and cared for it.

The family said Mau was never kept in a cage and was allowed to move freely around the house. On July 13, at around 4.30 pm, the parrot flew towards Sector 4 of Awas Vikas Colony and has not returned since.

To help identify the bird, the family said Mau has distinctive black markings on its beak and wings. The search has also spread to social media, where residents have been sharing the missing posters.

The family said Mau had become a part of their daily life and has appealed to anyone with information to contact them. They reiterated that a reward of Rs 50,000 would be given to anyone who helps bring the parrot home safely.