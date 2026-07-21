Yogi govt announces free scooters for eligible women graduates ahead of Assembly polls

LUCKNOW: With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, expected by Feb-March 2027, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to deliver a plethora of sops in the days to come.

On Tuesday, the Yogi cabinet decided to provide free scooters to girl students, who complete their graduation.

The scooters will be delivered under the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme which is available for the students from families with an annual income of less than Rs 12 lakh, and only the top 5% of female students in each university and college will be eligible to get the benefit.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said: The government will not only provide scooters but also their insurance, registration, helmets, essential accessories, and five litres of petrol.

The scooters will be petrol-powered and will be purchased through the GeM portal. The income limit condition will be relaxed for disabled girl students, daughters of martyrs, and daughters from destitute families.

The proposal was approved during Yogi Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where 18 proposals got cleared.

The government also announced that the Uttar Pradesh Legislature's monsoon session will be held from August 3 to 6.