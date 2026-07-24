Over 6,200 applications, 45-day selection marathon: How the Ram Mandir Trust will pick its first CEO?

The search for the man who will run the administrative machinery of the Ram Mandir has turned into a massive selection exercise, with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust preparing to appoint its first CEO. The process could see retired bureaucrats, police officers, finance professionals and temple administrators compete for one of the most high-profile administrative positions in the country.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. With the Ram Mandir now at the centre of a rapidly expanding religious and tourism ecosystem, the CEO will be expected to oversee not just the day-to-day functioning of the temple but also a complex administrative structure involving devotees, donations, infrastructure, finance, security and several associated projects.

The sheer volume of applications has transformed the appointment into a marathon selection exercise. The selection committee is expected to spend nearly 45 days scrutinising applications, shortlisting candidates and conducting a series of interviews before recommending suitable names for the final decision.

The applicant pool reportedly includes retired IAS and IPS officers, senior government officials, administrators, finance professionals and individuals with experience in managing large religious institutions. Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur is among the prominent names reported to have applied for the post.

The eligibility criteria have also been designed to ensure that the CEO has significant administrative experience. Applicants are required to be Indian citizens, practising Hindus and graduates, with at least 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Candidates with experience in managing temples or religious institutions have been given preference. Fluency in Hindi and English is also expected to be important for the role.

But the committee is looking for more than professional credentials.

“Ram ke prati shraddha ka bhav” — devotion to Lord Ram — is among the important criteria, selection committee member Suresh Haware said while describing the profile being sought for the post.

Haware has also described the administrative challenge as being “bigger than Tirupati, Shirdi”, underlining the scale of the responsibility that will come with the job.

The selected CEO is expected to serve an initial three-year term and will have to reside in Ayodhya. The person appointed will effectively become the operational head of the trust and will be responsible for translating the decisions of the trust leadership into an administrative system capable of handling the scale of the Ram Mandir project.

The CEO will be expected to oversee statutory, administrative and financial functions. The responsibilities will include regulatory compliance, financial management, security, asset management, organisational development, staff supervision and coordination with government authorities.

The CEO will also be expected to supervise arrangements related to temple activities, pilgrim safety, visitor experience, dignitaries and saints.