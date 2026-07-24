Over 6,200 applications, 45-day selection marathon: How the Ram Mandir Trust will pick its first CEO?

The search for the man who will run the administrative machinery of the Ram Mandir has turned into a massive selection exercise, with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust preparing to appoint its first CEO. The process could see retired bureaucrats, police officers, finance professionals and temple administrators compete for one of the most high-profile administrative positions in the country.
The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. With the Ram Mandir now at the centre of a rapidly expanding religious and tourism ecosystem, the CEO will be expected to oversee not just the day-to-day functioning of the temple but also a complex administrative structure involving devotees, donations, infrastructure, finance, security and several associated projects.
The sheer volume of applications has transformed the appointment into a marathon selection exercise. The selection committee is expected to spend nearly 45 days scrutinising applications, shortlisting candidates and conducting a series of interviews before recommending suitable names for the final decision.
The applicant pool reportedly includes retired IAS and IPS officers, senior government officials, administrators, finance professionals and individuals with experience in managing large religious institutions. Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur is among the prominent names reported to have applied for the post.
The eligibility criteria have also been designed to ensure that the CEO has significant administrative experience. Applicants are required to be Indian citizens, practising Hindus and graduates, with at least 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Candidates with experience in managing temples or religious institutions have been given preference. Fluency in Hindi and English is also expected to be important for the role.
But the committee is looking for more than professional credentials.
“Ram ke prati shraddha ka bhav” — devotion to Lord Ram — is among the important criteria, selection committee member Suresh Haware said while describing the profile being sought for the post.
Haware has also described the administrative challenge as being “bigger than Tirupati, Shirdi”, underlining the scale of the responsibility that will come with the job.
The selected CEO is expected to serve an initial three-year term and will have to reside in Ayodhya. The person appointed will effectively become the operational head of the trust and will be responsible for translating the decisions of the trust leadership into an administrative system capable of handling the scale of the Ram Mandir project.
The CEO will be expected to oversee statutory, administrative and financial functions. The responsibilities will include regulatory compliance, financial management, security, asset management, organisational development, staff supervision and coordination with government authorities.
The CEO will also be expected to supervise arrangements related to temple activities, pilgrim safety, visitor experience, dignitaries and saints.
How the selection process will work?
A senior trust official familiar with the selection process said the exercise is likely to proceed in multiple stages, beginning with a detailed screening of applications.
“The first stage will be to examine whether the applicants meet the basic eligibility criteria. Given the large number of applications, the committee will have to filter the candidates before moving to the interview stage,” the official said.
According to the official, professional experience will be one of the key factors in the initial shortlisting. Candidates with long administrative experience, a background in finance or experience in managing large institutions are likely to receive greater consideration.
“Experience in running large organisations will be important. At the same time, the person should understand the sensitivities involved in managing a major religious institution,” the official said.
The process is expected to broadly move through four stages.
First, eligibility screening. Applications will be examined for educational qualifications, citizenship, religious eligibility and the required professional experience.
Second, detailed shortlisting. The committee will assess the candidates’ administrative background, financial expertise, experience in managing large institutions and familiarity with temple or religious administration.
Third, personal interactions and interviews. The shortlisted candidates will be assessed on their leadership skills, decision-making abilities, understanding of financial and administrative systems and their suitability for the unique responsibilities associated with the Ram Mandir Trust.
Fourth, recommendation and final approval. After completing the interviews, the committee will recommend suitable names to the trust leadership, which will take the final decision.
The official said the committee is not looking for a candidate who is merely a retired bureaucrat or an experienced administrator.
“The person will have to combine administrative ability with an understanding of the religious and public responsibilities associated with the Ram Mandir. Both aspects will be important,” the official said.
Experience in handling large pilgrim centres or religious institutions could prove advantageous, although candidates from the civil services and other administrative backgrounds are also expected to be seriously considered.
The CEO’s ability to handle financial systems is expected to be another important consideration. The person will be responsible for overseeing administrative and financial functions in an institution that handles large-scale donations and significant infrastructure-related operations.
“The CEO will have to ensure that the systems are transparent, professional and efficient. The scale of the institution requires a person who can bring discipline to the administration,” the official said.
Who are the front-runners?
At this stage, no official shortlist has been announced. Therefore, claims about a particular individual being the front-runner should be treated cautiously.
However, the profile of the applicants provides an indication of the kind of candidate likely to be considered seriously.
Retired IAS officers are expected to be strong contenders because of their experience in administration, finance, infrastructure and managing large government systems. Retired IPS officers could also be considered because of the scale of security and crowd-management challenges involved in Ayodhya.
Candidates with experience in running major temple trusts or religious institutions may have an advantage because the CEO’s job will require an understanding of both modern administration and the sensitivities of religious management.
The official said no final shortlist or front-runner has been officially decided yet.
“At this stage, it would be premature to say that any particular candidate is ahead. The committee will first complete the scrutiny and interviews before making its recommendation,” the official said.
The selection committee comprises retired Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust chairman Suresh Haware.
Given the volume of applications, the committee has also sought administrative assistance. A secretary, reportedly a retired officer, is expected to help organise and segregate applications before the committee begins detailed scrutiny.
The appointment has also assumed importance against the backdrop of wider questions over the administration and financial management of the trust. An SIT probe into alleged theft of donations had flagged shortcomings in supervision, CCTV monitoring and cash-counting procedures.
The appointment of a full-time CEO is therefore expected to bring greater professionalisation, strengthen systems and create a clearly defined administrative structure for the trust.
Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra has said that the primary responsibility of the CEO would be to “uphold the faith of devotees in the trust”.
That line could ultimately define the entire selection process.
The trust is not merely looking for someone who can manage a large organisation. It is looking for an administrator capable of handling money, infrastructure, security and millions of devotees while maintaining the religious character and public credibility of the Ram Mandir institution.
For now, the race has moved from the question of who wants the job to the more important question of who can actually handle it.
With more than 6,200 applications to be scrutinised over nearly 45 days, the first CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust could emerge from a shortlist that brings together bureaucratic experience, financial expertise, institutional management skills and an understanding of the religious character of the temple.
The final question is no longer simply who wants to run the Ram Mandir.
It is who can manage one of India’s most politically significant and heavily visited religious institutions.