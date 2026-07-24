Three sisters marry their cameraman in Amroha, face backlash from many

LUCKNOW: Three sisters from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district have claimed to have married the same man, drawing criticism from Hindu organisations and triggering widespread discussion on social media.

Saroj (20), Savitri (19) and Santosh (18), residents of Dhauria village and social media content creators, said they married their cameraman, Vikas alias Vikku, at Chamunda Mata Temple on July 17. The marriage came to light after a video of the ceremony surfaced online on Wednesday.

The sisters said they solemnised the marriage by taking seven pheras around the sacred fire. In the viral video, Vikas is seen applying vermilion on the foreheads of all three women, who then touch his feet. No family members from either side attended the ceremony.

Facing criticism, the sisters released a video defending their decision, referring to King Dasharatha of Ayodhya, who had three queens. “In ancient times, there was King Dasharatha, who had three queens. Was that an insult then?” they said.

According to the sisters, they had been together since childhood and did not want marriage to separate them. They said when their families began arranging their marriages separately, they decided to marry the same man instead. Vikas, who has been working as their cameraman, said he agreed to the marriage to keep the sisters together. The sisters maintained they had done nothing wrong, saying all four were adults and had married of their own free will.