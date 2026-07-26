No Mughal museum in Agra, Shivaji museum by 2026-end: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government will complete a Chhatrapati Shivaji museum in Agra by the end of 2026, replacing the previous Samajwadi Party government's plan to build a Mughal museum.
Addressing a function after inaugurating and laying the foundation for 53 development projects worth over Rs 342 crore in Agra, Adityanath said public money would not be spent on commemorating invaders and accused the previous governments of neglecting development and law and order.
"In Agra, the city where Chhatrapati Shivaji displayed his valour, the Samajwadi Party government was building a Mughal museum. Public funds would not be used for a museum named after an invader; instead, a museum would be constructed in the name of India's national heroes," he said.
He said the Shivaji museum would be completed by the end of the year and added that the government has approved the acquisition of the Agra residence where Chhatrapati Shivaji had stayed.
Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath alleged that public funds were misused under its rule.
"Public funds became a medium for the 'Saifai Syndicate' to engage in loot.
Whether it was stealing job opportunities meant for the youth, misappropriating welfare schemes intended for the poor, or the sinful act of snatching away the prosperity of our farmers, the Samajwadi Party and before them, the Congress, committed these sins," he said.
In an apparent swipe at former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said, "Only God save a state where its chief minister would wake up at 12 noon, get ready by 2 pm, head to the gym at 5 pm, and enjoy spending the time after 7 pm with his circle of friends."
Claiming Uttar Pradesh had undergone a transformation, he said, "Anarchy, curfews, and the rule of criminals and the mafia once plagued the state.
The picture of Uttar Pradesh you see today represents a system free from all that. Today, there are no curfews or riots. Everything is truly well here," he said.
Highlighting Agra's development, the chief minister said work on an international airport, urban infrastructure and tourism projects was progressing rapidly. Referring to the Supreme Court's recent order permitting the processing of pending applications for non-polluting MSMEs in the Taj Trapezium Zone, he said the decision would help boost industrial growth in the region.
Adityanath also said Agra was emerging as a smart and safe city, highlighted the establishment of a branch of Peru's International Potato Centre, and announced that a 500-bed working women's hostel would be built in memory of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.
"There will be no compromise on the safety of our daughters and traders. Anyone who attempts to breach their security has only two destinations: jail or hell," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)