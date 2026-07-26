No Mughal museum in Agra, Shivaji museum by 2026-end: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government will complete a Chhatrapati Shivaji museum in Agra by the end of 2026, replacing the previous Samajwadi Party government's plan to build a Mughal museum.

Addressing a function after inaugurating and laying the foundation for 53 development projects worth over Rs 342 crore in Agra, Adityanath said public money would not be spent on commemorating invaders and accused the previous governments of neglecting development and law and order.

"In Agra, the city where Chhatrapati Shivaji displayed his valour, the Samajwadi Party government was building a Mughal museum. Public funds would not be used for a museum named after an invader; instead, a museum would be constructed in the name of India's national heroes," he said.

He said the Shivaji museum would be completed by the end of the year and added that the government has approved the acquisition of the Agra residence where Chhatrapati Shivaji had stayed.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath alleged that public funds were misused under its rule.

"Public funds became a medium for the 'Saifai Syndicate' to engage in loot.

Whether it was stealing job opportunities meant for the youth, misappropriating welfare schemes intended for the poor, or the sinful act of snatching away the prosperity of our farmers, the Samajwadi Party and before them, the Congress, committed these sins," he said.