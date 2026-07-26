Six-year-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida colony; contractor arrested

A six-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into a water-filled pit dug for boring work inside a residential colony in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Kaladham Colony, where the child was playing with other children near the pit at around 7 pm, according to police.

The boy accidentally fell into the pit, which had filled with water, and was rescued by his family members. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the completion of inquest proceedings, police sent the body for a postmortem examination.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, and further legal action has been initiated, police said.

The contractor responsible for carrying out the boring work was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)