Rahul-Akhilesh's 'UP ke Ladke' chemistry puts youth anger at centre of UP's 2027 political battle

LUCKNOW: The camaraderie between Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP and national president Akhilesh Yadav seen at Jantar Mantar during the recent students' protests was a reminder of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when the two had come together as "UP ke Ladke", an expression allegedly coined by Prashant Kishore.
While Rahul Gandhi brought the visibility of the Leader of the Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav carried the electoral weight of Uttar Pradesh, the state that plays a decisive role in national politics and is set to go to the Assembly polls early next year. Together, they reframed the protest as a question of governance and accountability.
However, will the political chemistry between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, combined with the alleged youth anger against the dispensation, be able to deliver major political gains to the INDIA bloc in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections? That will be interesting to watch.
The ethos of "UP ke Ladke" was palpable in a very different setting at Jantar Mantar. This time, there was no electoral pitch, no seat-sharing talks and no campaign rally. There were protesting students instead.
The NEET agitation, initially focused on alleged irregularities in the examination process, expanded to include unemployment, recruitment delays and declining trust in public institutions after Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav joined the protest. They might not have initiated the agitation, but their presence amplified its political significance and visibility.
While Rahul Gandhi said the protest was not just about NEET or one examination but about the future of the youth, which was at stake, Akhilesh Yadav added that students in Uttar Pradesh were angry over delays in recruitment. "This is a fight for their future," he said.
Perhaps it was their presence that transformed the protest from a student-led agitation into a national political issue.
For the Opposition, the issue fits into a wider narrative of unemployment and institutional failure. For Akhilesh Yadav, it is even more politically immediate, given Uttar Pradesh's large population of competitive examination aspirants.
Though the "UP ke Ladke" slogan failed to make much impact among voters in the 2017 Assembly elections, when both leaders campaigned together as the young faces of the Congress-SP alliance, the political symbolism endured. It resurfaced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the Congress and Samajwadi Party jointly challenged the BJP in Uttar Pradesh under the INDIA bloc, changing the political landscape of the state.
The Jantar Mantar appearance signals that this partnership is once again finding political space, this time around youth anger and examination-related distress.
However, political experts believe the joint appearance of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav is politically significant and, if sustained, could shape the anti-incumbency mood among first-time voters in the 2027 Assembly elections.
The camaraderie may strengthen Opposition unity in urban and semi-urban constituencies where examination-related frustration is most visible, political experts say.
Though the BJP continues to maintain strong organisational dominance in Uttar Pradesh, youth anger operates on a different tangent, away from traditional caste-based politics. This makes the NEET controversy and broader issues surrounding the examination system potentially powerful political triggers.
The real challenge for the ruling party is addressing the lived experience of aspirants who feel excluded from opportunities.
"However, it is imperative for both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to expand the issue from NEET to jobs, recruitment, and education reform besides maintaining unity when electoral negotiations begin in the earnest," said Prof A K Mishra, a political scientist.
If the sentiment that their future is at stake deepens among the youth, the defining question of the 2027 Assembly elections may not be about caste arithmetic or party machinery. It could instead be about who succeeds in owning the politics of student anxiety, youth anger and the aspirations of a new generation of women voters.