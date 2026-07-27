Rahul-Akhilesh's 'UP ke Ladke' chemistry puts youth anger at centre of UP's 2027 political battle

LUCKNOW: The camaraderie between Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP and national president Akhilesh Yadav seen at Jantar Mantar during the recent students' protests was a reminder of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when the two had come together as "UP ke Ladke", an expression allegedly coined by Prashant Kishore.

While Rahul Gandhi brought the visibility of the Leader of the Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav carried the electoral weight of Uttar Pradesh, the state that plays a decisive role in national politics and is set to go to the Assembly polls early next year. Together, they reframed the protest as a question of governance and accountability.

However, will the political chemistry between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, combined with the alleged youth anger against the dispensation, be able to deliver major political gains to the INDIA bloc in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections? That will be interesting to watch.

The ethos of "UP ke Ladke" was palpable in a very different setting at Jantar Mantar. This time, there was no electoral pitch, no seat-sharing talks and no campaign rally. There were protesting students instead.

The NEET agitation, initially focused on alleged irregularities in the examination process, expanded to include unemployment, recruitment delays and declining trust in public institutions after Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav joined the protest. They might not have initiated the agitation, but their presence amplified its political significance and visibility.

While Rahul Gandhi said the protest was not just about NEET or one examination but about the future of the youth, which was at stake, Akhilesh Yadav added that students in Uttar Pradesh were angry over delays in recruitment. "This is a fight for their future," he said.

Perhaps it was their presence that transformed the protest from a student-led agitation into a national political issue.

For the Opposition, the issue fits into a wider narrative of unemployment and institutional failure. For Akhilesh Yadav, it is even more politically immediate, given Uttar Pradesh's large population of competitive examination aspirants.