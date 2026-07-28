Former UP minister Nanakdin Bhurji falls from seventh floor at MLA residence in Lucknow, dies

LUCKNOW: Former minister Nanakdin Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the new MLA residence in Lalbagh locality in Lucknow.

Bhurji was associated with the BJP's Backwards Class Cell. The fall left both his legs fractured. Following the incident, police reached the scene and launched an investigation.

While suicide is being considered as one possible angle, officers said investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the incident based on evidence collected from the scene, CCTV footage, and statements from eyewitnesses.

BJP OBC Morcha State president Prakash Pal said: "We were at the BJP state office when we received information. We immediately left for the spot, but on the way we were informed that he had been taken to the Civil Hospital."

He said that by the time they reached the hospital, doctors had declared him dead.