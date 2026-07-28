Former UP minister Nanakdin Bhurji falls from seventh floor at MLA residence in Lucknow, dies

LUCKNOW: Former minister Nanakdin Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the new MLA residence in Lalbagh locality in Lucknow.
Bhurji was associated with the BJP's Backwards Class Cell. The fall left both his legs fractured. Following the incident, police reached the scene and launched an investigation.
While suicide is being considered as one possible angle, officers said investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the incident based on evidence collected from the scene, CCTV footage, and statements from eyewitnesses.
BJP OBC Morcha State president Prakash Pal said: "We were at the BJP state office when we received information. We immediately left for the spot, but on the way we were informed that he had been taken to the Civil Hospital."
He said that by the time they reached the hospital, doctors had declared him dead.
Prakash Pal added that Bhurji was the BJP OBC Morcha's state general secretary and had also served as a minister. He said he had no information about how Bhurji fell from the seventh floor or the circumstances leading to the incident. The police were investigating the cause of the incident.
Nanakdin Bhurji was born on 1 July 1970. After completing his Intermediate education on 11 September 1988, he pursued higher studies at the University of Lucknow.
He remained an active face of the BJP's OBC politics for many years and held several key organisational as well as government positions during his political career.
In 2004, Bhurji was nominated as a member of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). During the BSP government led by Mayawati, he was appointed Minister of State (equivalent rank) in December 2006.
He also served as an adviser to the Backwards Class Welfare Department. At the time of his death, he was serving as the BJP OBC Morcha's State General Secretary. He was also heading Hindustan Pichhda Morcha.
As per the sources, 56-year-old Bhurji hailed from Barabanki district. He had reached his residence from his native district. However, Hansuram, Bhurji's elder brother, claimed that he (Bhurji) had been under depression as he did not get any prominent party post.