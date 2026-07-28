Third FIR lodged against Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari in arms licence records case

LUCKNOW: Ghazipur police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari, the elder brother of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, after a file related to the purchase and sale of a firearm on his licence allegedly went missing. The case is the fifth FIR against members of the Mukhtar Ansari gang and the third against Afzal Ansari within a week.

The first criminal case in the arms licence matter was registered on July 22 against Afzal Ansari, two former district arms clerks and others following a police probe into arms licences linked to the IS-191 gang of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

The case was lodged after allegedly uncovering the missing official records, irregularities in weapon transactions and an untraceable rifle purchased on the MP’s licence.

According to Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja, a third FIR was registered against Afzal Ansari after the original file and records related to the purchase and sale of a firearm under his arms licence (No. 1188/P-11) were found missing from the record room.

During the probe into alleged irregularities in arms licence records, police found that an NPB rifle (No. 44667) had been purchased and later sold in Arunachal Pradesh's Along district decades ago using Afzal Ansari's arms licence. However, the original file related to the transaction was missing, and the current status of the weapon could not be ascertained.