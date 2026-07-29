50-year-old UP teacher suspended over allegations of obscene behaviour with class 6 student.

A 50-year-old teacher of a government school has been suspended on Wednesday, and an inquiry ordered after allegations that he behaved obscenely with a Class 6 girl student, a Basic Education Department official said.

The protesters had blocked a road outside the school on Tuesday morning after which police and education department officials reached the spot.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the teacher allegedly took the Class 6 student to the school's smart classroom and behaved obscenely with her over the past several days.

The report, citing statements of students, said the accused teacher would take the girl alone every day and allegedly threatened to strike her name off the school rolls if she protested.

It further alleged that the teacher would quarrel with other staff members whenever they objected to his conduct.

The blockade was lifted after Block Education Officer Sunil Chaubey assured protesters that action would be taken against the teacher.

District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh said the teacher was suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday night on the basis of a report submitted by Chaubey.

The school's acting headmaster, other teachers and parents had sought action against him.

The BSA said the allegations appeared serious and, considering the dignity and safety of girl students and the academic environment of the school, the teacher had been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry ordered.

Block Education Officer of Navanagar, Pankaj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit his report within 15 days, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)