BJP launches a mega Dalit outreach drive ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh, Punjab polls

LUCKNOW: Keeping the Assembly polls, scheduled for early next year in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, in sight, the ruling BJP launched its mega Dalit outreach programme from the Sant Ravidas Temple in Varanasi on Wednesday by taking out a nationwide Kalash Yatra, Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the renaming of Bhadohi district as Sant Ravidas Nagar on the occasion of the 650th Prakash Parv of the 15th-century poet-saint.

It may be recalled that Bhadohi was renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar by then Chief Minister Mayawati during her 2007-2012 tenure. However, her successor, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who took over as Chief Minister in 2012, reversed the decision and restored the name Bhadohi during his tenure from 2012 to 2017.

For the Kalash Yatra, BJP workers carried 131 urns containing soil from the birthplace of Sant Ravidas at Seer Govardhanpur to different parts of the country. The mega event was flagged off on Wednesday in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath, who was accompanied by his two deputies, Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary.

The campaign was scheduled to be launched in the presence of party national president Nitin Nabin, but he could not make it to Varanasi as he was preoccupied with the Bankipur bypoll in Bihar.

Significantly, the Sant Ravidas Temple has remained the nucleus of the BJP’s Dalit outreach since 2008, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the shrine three times since 2016.

Led by BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, party workers gathered at the Ravidas Temple and filled 131 urns with soil from the saint’s birthplace.

The campaign, which began on Guru Purnima on Wednesday, will conclude on Maghi Purnima on February 20, 2027.