From a ₹500-Note Kanwar to Kashi's Sea of devotees: Uttar Pradesh welcomes Shravan with a spectacle of faith

Shravan begins, temples overflow

The beginning of Shravan signals one of the busiest periods on the Hindu religious calendar. Throughout the month, devotees observe fasts, especially on Mondays, and undertake the Kanwar Yatra to collect Gangajal from Haridwar and other sacred sites before offering it to Shivlings in their hometowns.

As the auspicious month commenced, lakhs of devotees thronged Shiva temples across Uttar Pradesh. Long queues formed before dawn at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, as well as shrines in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar and several other districts. Temple bells, chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and the continuous flow of pilgrims marked the beginning of a month dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

"May the grace of Baba Vishwanath bring happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone. Har Har Mahadev!" the Chief Minister said after the rituals.

When devotion meets creativity

The Kanwar Yatra has increasingly become a canvas for expressions of faith.

Alongside traditional bamboo Kanwars, devotees now carry replicas of temples, illuminated structures, mythological tableaux, giant Trishuls and social-awareness themes. This year's Rs 500-note Kanwar has added another memorable chapter to that evolving tradition.

While its appearance attracted attention, the devotee insisted the offering symbolised gratitude and prayer rather than display. His Kanwar became a reminder that every pilgrim carries a deeply personal story, even when it unfolds in full public view.

Beyond faith, a journey that has sparked debate

In recent years, the Kanwar Yatra has also found itself at the centre of political and administrative debates. Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government's directive requiring eateries along the Kanwar route to display ownership and licence details triggered a nationwide controversy, with Opposition parties questioning the move while the government defended it as a transparency and law-and-order measure.

The pilgrimage has also occasionally witnessed concerns over traffic disruptions, accidents, noise pollution and isolated incidents of vandalism involving unruly elements, prompting authorities to tighten security and crowd-management measures each year. Officials, however, maintain that the overwhelming majority of devotees undertake the yatra peacefully.

Massive Security as Pilgrimage Peaks

With lakhs of Kanwariyas expected to travel through the state over the coming days, Uttar Pradesh has mounted one of its biggest security operations for the annual pilgrimage.

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed along the Kanwar routes, supported by CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, AI-enabled control rooms and extensive traffic diversions. Medical camps, drinking water facilities and community kitchens have also been established to assist devotees.

Muzaffarnagar, considered the gateway to Haridwar for pilgrims travelling from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, continues to witness an uninterrupted stream of Kanwariyas, making it one of the busiest transit points of the yatra.

The image that captured Shravan's spirit

Every Kanwar tells a story, but few captured the imagination of people the way this one did.

As Uttar Pradesh immersed itself in prayers, temple bells and chants of "Bol Bam", the Kanwar adorned with Rs 500 notes became more than just a visual spectacle. It reflected the changing face of the Kanwar Yatra—where age-old traditions coexist with modern expressions of devotion, even as the pilgrimage continues to evoke debates over its management and regulation.

For the devotee from Delhi, however, the attention remained secondary.

"This is not about money. It is about seeking Lord Shiva's blessings for my parents," he said, neatly capturing the emotion behind a Kanwar that became one of the defining images of this year's Shravan pilgrimage.

For the millions of Kanwariyas walking barefoot towards Shiva temples this month, that sentiment continues to define the essence of the yatra—an enduring act of faith, devotion and hope.