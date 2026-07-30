UP CM Yogi Adityanath accuses Samajwadi Party of glorifying 'invaders', bowing to 'gangsters'

LUCKNOW: Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party in Ghazipur, the stronghold of gangster-turned-politician late Mukhtar Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the party of glorifying foreign invaders and paying obeisance at the graves of dreaded mafia figures.

“They used to hold fairs in reverence of the foreign invaders like Salar Masud Ghazi instead of acknowledging the valour of Maharaja Suheldev who crushed Ghazi. The Samajwadis used to bow before figures who brandished weapons and used to intimidate people,” Yogi said on Thursday.

"Instead of honouring national heroes, they glorified foreign invaders. A thousand years ago, national hero Maharaja Suheldev crushed Salar Masud at Chittaura in Bahraich. He gave him the harshest punishment as per the tenets of Islam," the Chief Minister added.

Addressing a public gathering in Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Adityanath said that under the present government's zero-tolerance policy, all such gangsters had been reduced to dust.

“Now, when the son of a low-income family organizes a Ramlila, no one dares to brandish weapons and incite riots because they know that anyone who does so will have to be reduced to dust,” he said.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 268 development projects worth Rs 692 crore. The projects will benefit people in the Ghazipur, Jakhania, Mohammadabad, Saidpur, Zamania, Zahoorabad and Jangipur Assembly constituencies.