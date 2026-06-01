Allahabad HC orders Lucknow police cyber cell to restore woman’s mobile number blocked after husband's complaint

LUCKNOW: Observing that a citizen cannot be subjected to such injustice due to the callous handling of state agencies, Allahabad High Court directed the cyber cell of Lucknow police to take immediate steps to restore a mobile number belonging to a woman that had been blocked following a complaint lodged by her husband.

It was remarked that such an arbitrary action had caused undue hardship to the woman. The court further directed the husband to show cause as to why he should not be ordered to pay damages to his wife for lodging a frivolous complaint that led to the blocking of her mobile phone number.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena, said the police had blocked the number based on a bogus complaint submitted by the husband of the woman due to a matrimonial discord between the couple.

“A citizen cannot be wronged in this manner by a callous handling by the State Agencies,” said the Court.

The woman had filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking the restoration of her mobile number, which was lying blocked. The Court, in March, had asked the official in charge of the Cyber Cell in the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, to explain why the number was blocked. On May 15, the Court said it was not satisfied with the reply filed by the police authorities in connection with the petition.