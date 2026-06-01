Motorcyclist dies after falling into roadwork pit in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

HAPUR: A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for road construction in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place late Sunday night in the Pilkhuwa area when Vivek Singh, a resident of Sachpal Garhi village, was returning home.
According to police, Singh lost control of his motorcycle and fell into an excavation in the middle of the road that was part of an ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) project.
Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police after pulling him out of the pit. However, he had already succumbed to his injuries.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Family members have alleged negligence on the part of the contractor responsible for the work and have demanded legal action as well as compensation. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.
Circle Officer Anita Chauhan said an investigation has been launched and action will follow once a formal complaint is received. PWD Executive Engineer Shailendra Singh said a report has been sought and an inquiry committee will be set up to determine the circumstances of the incident.
(With inputs from PTI)