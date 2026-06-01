Motorcyclist dies after falling into roadwork pit in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

HAPUR: A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after falling into a pit dug for road construction in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in the Pilkhuwa area when Vivek Singh, a resident of Sachpal Garhi village, was returning home.

According to police, Singh lost control of his motorcycle and fell into an excavation in the middle of the road that was part of an ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) project.

Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police after pulling him out of the pit. However, he had already succumbed to his injuries.