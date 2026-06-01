Punjab drug smuggler throws cash to distract cops; shot in leg after two-hour chase in UP's Sonbhadra

LUCKNOW: In a dramatic turn of events in the early hours of Monday, a Punjab-based drug smuggler was arrested after being shot in the leg during a police encounter that followed a two-hour chase across Sonbhadra district.

The accused allegedly threw bundles of currency notes from his speeding car in an attempt to distract pursuing police personnel. While he was apprehended, his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

According to Sonbhadra SP Abhishek Verma, the chase was led by teams from the Special Operations Group (SOG), Robertsganj police and Chopan police. The pursuit ended around 4.30 am in the Viranjua area under Rampur Barkonia police station limits.

As the suspect realised he was being followed, he allegedly began throwing bundles of Rs 100 notes from the vehicle to divert the attention of the police team. When the SOG team closed in, the suspects repeatedly rammed their vehicle into the police vehicle, causing damage to it.

Verma said that after the chase was disrupted near Salkhan due to the damaged police vehicle, a local resident, Pradeep Kumar Modanwal, immediately offered his personal car to the SOG team, enabling officers to continue the pursuit.