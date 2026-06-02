Allahabad HC flags non-compliance of court orders; says it weakens constitutional governance

LUCKNOW: Taking a strong stance against the non-compliance of court orders, the Allahabad High Court observed that the foundation of constitutional governance is weakened when litigants are permitted to treat judicial directions as optional.

While hearing a contempt plea filed by Ghazipur resident Radhey Shyam Yadav, a single-judge bench of Justice Kshitij Shailendra observed that the dignity and authority of Constitutional Courts are linked to public confidence in the justice delivery system.

“When judicial orders are openly violated without consequence, the common citizen begins to lose faith in the efficacy of law itself,” Justice Shailendra said in an order passed on May 19.

Emphasising the significance of compliance with judicial orders, the Court observed, “The majesty of law does not survive merely by passing of judicial orders. It survives because such orders command obedience. An order of a Constitutional Court is neither a mere advisory opinion nor a decorative piece of paper to be admired and ignored at convenience. It carries with it the full authority of the Constitution and the solemn mandate of the rule of law.”

The petitioner alleged that despite an interim order passed in April 2022 directing payment of his salary during the pendency of his writ petition, the then Deputy Inspector of Schools (DIOS) failed to comply with the Court’s directions.

The present DIOS sought to justify the non-compliance by stating that a stay-vacation application challenging the interim order was pending. The Court, however, rejected this contention.

Yadav had filed a writ petition in 2017 seeking payment of his salary. On April 18, 2022, the writ court directed the then DIOS to ensure payment. A special appeal challenging the order was subsequently dismissed as withdrawn.

During the contempt proceedings, the present DIOS filed an affidavit stating that a stay-vacation application had been filed on behalf of the State on May 12, 2022, and that a listing application had been moved on May 13, 2026. On that basis, a request was made to defer further proceedings in the contempt case until the stay-vacation application was decided.

Justice Shailendra, however, noted that four years had elapsed since the interim order was passed and that the contempt application had also remained pending for the same period.