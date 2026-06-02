SP survey may decide Congress seat share in UP for 2027 polls

LUCKNOW: Political activity is gathering pace in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year.

While the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has launched a door to door outreach campaign, discussions around a possible seat sharing arrangement between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its INDIA bloc ally, the Congress, are gaining traction in political circles. However, neither party has officially confirmed any such talks.

According to highly placed sources, the Congress is reportedly seeking around 120 seats, while the SP is preparing a formula to allocate between 60 and 80 seats to its ally.

Sources said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has entrusted party MLAs and district presidents with assessing the party's strength across constituencies to help finalise a list of 60 to 80 seats that could be offered to the Congress as part of a seat sharing arrangement.

Meanwhile, the SP has already begun surveying potential candidates ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The strength of ticket aspirants at the grassroots level is being assessed through surveys conducted by private agencies, alongside feedback from local party leaders.

Party sources said Akhilesh Yadav is personally monitoring the exercise. It is believed that candidate selection this time will be based primarily on survey findings rather than recommendations.

The party intends to field candidates who have strong public support in their constituencies, enjoy a positive reputation and are considered capable of winning.