UP government renames Fazil Nagar assembly segment as Pawagarh

Lucknow: Fazil Nagar assembly segment in Kushinagar district of eastern UP will now be known as Pawagarh. The announcement to this effect was made by UP CM Yogi Adityanath himself on Tuesday.

The CM said that Fazil Nagar would now be known as Pawagarh in honour of Jain Tirthankar Lord Mahavir.

The Kushinagar district administration had earlier sent a proposal for the renaming to the Chief Minister’s Office. The proposed name, Pawagarh, is derived from Pawapuri in Bihar, a revered Jain pilgrimage site which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Mahavir.

Addressing a government event in Fazil Nagar, CM Yogi said the proposal for renaming Fazil Nagar was approved and that it would no longer be known as Fazil Nagar.

“Instead, it will gain a new identity as Pawagarh. The town will be named after Lord Mahavir. Why should we continue to call it Fazil? People from across the country and around the world will visit here, carrying forward the cultural legacy of Pawagarh. We should be grateful to our ancestors,” said the CM.

Notably, Fazil Nagar is the assembly segment from which Swami Prasad Maurya, a former cabinet minister who rebelled against all parties, including BSP and SP, which he joined in his political journey.

At present, Maurya, who lost the last assembly polls from Fazil Nagar by the BJP candidate, has his own political outfit called Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) which he had launched in New Delhi in February 2024 after resigning from the Samajwadi Party just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister has been touring Assembly constituencies extensively across the length and breadth of the state as part of preparations for the upcoming State Assembly elections due early next year.