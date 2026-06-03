Four members of family found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: Three members of a crorepati family — an elderly couple and their unmarried daughter — were found dead under mysterious circumstances on the second floor of their two-storey house in the South Malaka area under Kotwali police station limits on late Tuesday night.

The body of an unidentified man, estimated to be around 38 years old, was also found inside one of the shops on the ground floor of the same building.

However, the Prayagraj police solved the murder of four members of the same family, revealing that the family's son allegedly killed his parents and sister with the help of a friend before being murdered himself in a dispute over stolen jewellery.

Initially, the police had not established his identity. However, some locals claimed the deceased was the couple’s elder son, Abhishek, who had been missing for the past four days.

They also said his mobile phone remained switched off during this period.

According to investigators, Abhishek and his accomplice looted jewellery worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore from the house after carrying out the killings.

However, the two later fell out over the division of the valuables, following which the friend allegedly killed the son as well. The suspect then locked the shop from the outside and fled with the jewellery.

He has since been taken into custody and is being questioned.

The victims were identified as businessman Virendra Kumar Vaishya (70), his wife Anita (65), daughter Meenakshi (45), and son Abhishek (40). Their blood-soaked bodies were discovered on Tuesday night. All four were bludgeoned to death.

The bodies of Virendra Vaishya and his wife Anita were found in one room, while Vaishya’s daughter Meenakshi's body was recovered from another room.

Abhishek's body was found on the ground floor. Investigators also recovered a cardboard sheet lying near the couple's bodies with a message written in red ink that read: "Bunty, Babli and daughter-in-law killed them." Police believe the note was deliberately planted to mislead investigators.