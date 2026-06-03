IIT-Roorkee graduate, posing as seer, held on rape charges in UP's Mathura

Lucknow: An IIT-Roorkee graduate, identified as Abhishek Mishra, 29, was arrested on charges of rape of a 22-year-old BSc Nursing student from Chhattisgarh in Mathura.
Mishra allegedly committed the crime after posing as a sadhu and changing his name to Adikarta Narayan Das.
As per police complaint submitted by the survivor, Abhishek Mishra drugged her by making her drink milk in the name of prasad and then raped her, shot her videos, and took multiple photographs.
Survivor'sordeal allegedly continued as Mishra started blackmailing her and demanded Rs 5 lakh.
When she refused to pay, he threatened to make the videos and photos viral on social media.
On May 25, the survivor lodged a police complaint to the Mathura SSP.
A case was registered at the police station the same day. On June 1, the accused was caught at his house located in Radhakund.
The local sources claimed that at the time of being caught by police, Mishra was accompanied by two young women and a boy. Moreover, the sources said that the district police also found obscene photos of more than 12 young men and women on the accused's mobile.
Initial investigation revealed that Mishra used to give sermons on YouTube and other social media platforms, influencing many who would contact him.
Initially, he would talk to people about knowledge and religion, but his targets were educated, wealthy young women working in big companies, said the police sources.
The survivor said in the police complaint that after getting in touch with Abhishek Mishra a year ago, she came down to Mathura and started living independently in Radhakund locality.
She said as she was facing some routine problems, Abhishek messaged her asking about her well-being. When the survivor told him that she was not keeping well, Abhishek claimed that he knew, as Radharani had told him about it in a dream.
After this, Abhishek started telling such things to the survivor to win her trust.
The survivor claimed in her complaint that she made Abhishek her Guru and started frequenting his house regularly. Abhishek used to bring boys and girls into his contact through a network (chain). He used to keep them in his house. It went well for some days.
One day, he allegedly texted the survivor asking her if he did something wrong to her, what would she do. She replied that she would lodge a police complaint. After that, Abhishek allegedly started brainwashing her, followed by threats, harassment, and intimidation.
He would allegedly talk about total devotion and submission to the Guru.
As per the local sources, Abhishek would specifically target well-educated young women working in multinational companies. The sources also said that Abhishek Mishra basically belonged to Odisha and his mother was a government teacher.
After retirement, she came down to Mathura to get settled owing to her devotion to Lord Krishna. She bought a piece of land to build a house where Abhishek is currently living. Seeing his actions, she started protesting.
About three months ago, he beat up his mother following which she returned to Odisha.
SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said that Abhishek studied at IIT Roorkee from 2017 to 2021. After that, he worked in a company in Mumbai. Then in 2023, he left his job and came to Mathura. Abhishek used to trap boys and girls online. He sexually exploited some boys and girls.
A case was registered based on the complaint of one of the survivors. After investigation, he has been arrested. Two girls and a boy were rescued from the spot.