IIT-Roorkee graduate, posing as seer, held on rape charges in UP's Mathura

Lucknow: An IIT-Roorkee graduate, identified as Abhishek Mishra, 29, was arrested on charges of rape of a 22-year-old BSc Nursing student from Chhattisgarh in Mathura.

Mishra allegedly committed the crime after posing as a sadhu and changing his name to Adikarta Narayan Das.

As per police complaint submitted by the survivor, Abhishek Mishra drugged her by making her drink milk in the name of prasad and then raped her, shot her videos, and took multiple photographs.

Survivor'sordeal allegedly continued as Mishra started blackmailing her and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

When she refused to pay, he threatened to make the videos and photos viral on social media.

On May 25, the survivor lodged a police complaint to the Mathura SSP.

A case was registered at the police station the same day. On June 1, the accused was caught at his house located in Radhakund.

The local sources claimed that at the time of being caught by police, Mishra was accompanied by two young women and a boy. Moreover, the sources said that the district police also found obscene photos of more than 12 young men and women on the accused's mobile.

Initial investigation revealed that Mishra used to give sermons on YouTube and other social media platforms, influencing many who would contact him.

Initially, he would talk to people about knowledge and religion, but his targets were educated, wealthy young women working in big companies, said the police sources.