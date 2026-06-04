IIM-Lucknow ranked fifth in country among top B-Schools

LUCKNOW: While IIM Lucknow has ranked fifth among management institutes in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026, slipping a position down from last year, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has secured 19th rank among Central Universities.

The university's Department of Law also performed strongly, securing the 13th position at the national level.

In the IIRF 2026 rankings, IIM Lucknow scored 94.74 points based on parameters such as research output, placements, alumni feedback, graduate outcomes, and employability.

In the 2025 rankings, IIM Lucknow had secured the fourth rank.

According to IIM Lucknow Director Prof MP Gupta, the achievement reflects the collective efforts of the institute's faculty, students, alumni, staff, and industry partners.

He said the institute remained committed to promoting quality management education, research, innovation, social responsibility, and leadership development.

BBAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar Mittal, while congratulating the university's teachers, staff, and students, said the ranking was the result of the combined efforts of the entire university community and expressed confidence that BBAU would continue to achieve greater success at both national and international levels.

Established in 1996, BBAU is one of the country's leading central universities. The institution offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes through its campuses in Lucknow and Amethi.