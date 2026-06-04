Link tourism developments to local economy and employment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Calling UP a reflection of country’s cultural consciousness, spiritual traditions and knowledge heritage besides being a centre of faith, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that developments related to tourism should not be limited merely to the creation of infrastructure, but should be advanced by linking it with cultural renaissance, local economy, employment generation and global recognition.

While reviewing the work and worth report of the state tourism department on Thursday, Yogi said that the sector had a significant role in giving new momentum to the state’s cultural economy.

“Through tourism development, local products, handicrafts, traditional arts, cuisine, culture and the service sector will also receive extensive opportunities,” he said.

While reviewing Gyan Bharatam Mission related to the preservation of India's knowledge tradition, the Chief Minister stated that ancient manuscripts were invaluable treasures of country’s civilization, philosophy, science and cultural consciousness.

“Their preservation and digitization are not merely archival exercises, but a means of connecting future generations with their roots."

The officers concerned claimed in the meeting that the work of survey, digitization and preservation was done on more than 13.70 lakh manuscripts.

During the review of the proposed amendments to Tourism Policy-2022, the Chief Minister stated that UP should be developed as a leading centre for investment, innovation and experience-based tourism.

The discussions were also held on the development of new areas under Neem Karoli Baba Circuit and the Bundelkhand Fort Circuit. Deliberations were also held on promoting new concepts such as ‘Parampara’ Heritage Experience Centres, Agri Tourism and Vineyard Tourism.

The Chief Minister said that the tourism policy should attract investment, increase employment opportunities and provide unique experiences to tourists. Reviewing the newly inaugurated Naval Shaurya Vatika in Lucknow and the under-construction INS Gomti Shaurya Museum, the Chief Minister said that the project would become an important medium for spreading the message of patriotism, military pride and India's maritime heritage among younger generation.