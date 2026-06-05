Allahabad HC rolls out austerity measures, encourages hybrid mode of functioning

LUCKNOW: In a move aimed at ensuring resource efficiency and curbing fuel consumption, the Allahabad High Court has introduced a set of austerity measures at its principal seat in Prayagraj and the Lucknow Bench.

The initiative includes encouraging car pooling among officers and greater use of digital infrastructure for judicial and administrative work.

Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali issued directives for the implementation of the measures following a communication from the Chief Justice of India and an office memorandum issued by the Government of India.

The objective of the austerity measures is to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, reduce operational costs and promote environmentally sustainable practices within the institution.

As part of the initiative, registry officers have been advised to adopt car pooling arrangements to minimise fuel consumption and reduce the number of vehicles used for official commuting.