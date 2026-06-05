Allahabad HC rolls out austerity measures, encourages hybrid mode of functioning

LUCKNOW: In a move aimed at ensuring resource efficiency and curbing fuel consumption, the Allahabad High Court has introduced a set of austerity measures at its principal seat in Prayagraj and the Lucknow Bench.
The initiative includes encouraging car pooling among officers and greater use of digital infrastructure for judicial and administrative work.
Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali issued directives for the implementation of the measures following a communication from the Chief Justice of India and an office memorandum issued by the Government of India.
The objective of the austerity measures is to ensure optimal utilisation of resources, reduce operational costs and promote environmentally sustainable practices within the institution.
As part of the initiative, registry officers have been advised to adopt car pooling arrangements to minimise fuel consumption and reduce the number of vehicles used for official commuting.
The High Court is also focusing on expanding the use of digital platforms and technology driven systems for court related and administrative functions, thereby reducing dependence on physical resources.
According to officials concerned, the measures are intended to improve efficiency while aligning the institution with broader efforts towards conservation and responsible resource management.
Court sources said that every effort would be made to convene meetings of committees comprising chairpersons and members from the Allahabad and Lucknow Benches through video conferencing (VC) or online mode. To facilitate such meetings, a co presenting officer may be appointed.
The hybrid mode may also be adopted for conducting court proceedings at the discretion of individual courts and judges.
Advocates have been advised to appear in cases through video conferencing. Office bearers and members of the Bar have been requested to make maximum use of the facility to reduce physical footfall and travel.
To ensure a smooth transition to the hybrid mode of functioning, the High Court has directed the creation of a dedicated email ID for queries and support related to hybrid appearances.
At least two dedicated helpline numbers will soon be introduced to assist advocates and other stakeholders in using the hybrid mode effectively.