Stone-pelting mob attacks police during murder accused’s funeral in Ghazipur; several officers injured

GJAZIAPUR: Tension gripped Ghazipur following the killing of murder accused Kamlesh Bind in a police encounter, with a large crowd allegedly pelting stones at a police party escorting his body for cremation, leaving several officers, including a Circle Officer (CO) and Station House Officer (SHO), injured.

The violence broke out late on Thursday night and continued for nearly 40 minutes. Police teams from multiple stations and personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed to bring the situation under control. The area was subsequently placed under a heavy security blanket.

Vaibhav Krishna, DIG of Varanasi Range, reached the site around midnight and conducted a flag march using torches in the dark. He also inspected the scene and reviewed the situation with officials.

Vineet Rai, 29, son of hotelier Alok Rai, was shot dead on the night of May 29-30. According to investigators, four masked assailants arrived on two motorcycles, allegedly posing as customers seeking to purchase beer.

The attack took place at around 4 a.m. as Vineet was approaching his car, when the assailants allegedly opened fire using two pistols.

The attackers also allegedly chased a security guard, who managed to escape. After firing into the air, they fled the scene. Vineet was taken to a medical college hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police have so far registered a case against six named individuals, including Kamlesh's brother and sister-in-law, along with 40 to 50 unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja also visited the scene and issued a stern warning to troublemakers, saying those involved in the violence would be dealt with strictly. Every individual who allegedly pelted stones at the police would face the strongest possible action. The National Security Act (NSA) would also be invoked where necessary.

Kamlesh Bind, who was killed in the encounter, was among the four assailants allegedly involved in the murder of Vineet Rai. Following the incident, Alok Rai submitted a police complaint naming Katra Gang leader Shankar Pandey, Sonu Yadav, Kamlesh Bind and Monu Tripathi as the main accused in his son's murder. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against all those named.

Meanwhile, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against Shankar Pandey. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court directed Ghazipur Police to produce him before the court by June 25. The warrant, however, relates to a separate five-year-old student murder case.

On the night of June 3, police shot Kamlesh Bind, a resident of Goda village in Sohilapur, dead during an encounter. A reward of ₹1 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest.