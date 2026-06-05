UP govt hikes fees of state counsels, legal fraternity thanks CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: The community of government counsels has welcomed the Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision to revise the retainership and appearance fees of advocates representing the State before various courts and has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh and his entire team have described the decision as historic.

In a statement issued today, the counsels said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recognized the need to ensure effective representation of the State’s interests before the judiciary and took the initiative to address the issue. Under his leadership, the State Cabinet has now approved a landmark enhancement in retainership and appearance fees, fulfilling a long-standing expectation of the legal fraternity. They noted that the decision is not merely a revision of fees, but an important step towards making the judicial system more efficient, responsive, and result-oriented. It will further strengthen the quality and timely conduct of litigation on behalf of the State Government.

The advocates stated that the benefits of the decision will extend across all levels of the legal system, including District Government Counsels, Additional District Government Counsels, Assistant District Government Counsels, Deputy District Government Counsels, Designated Counsels, Special Counsels, and Amicus Curiae serving in district courts. It will also benefit the Advocate General, Additional Advocate Generals, Chief Standing Counsels, Standing Counsels, Government Advocates, Brief Holders, Advocates-on-Record, and various categories of panel counsels representing the State before the Allahabad High Court, the Lucknow Bench, and the Supreme Court of India.

They observed that with the changing judicial landscape, the growing volume of litigation, increasingly complex legal matters, and the expanding responsibilities of advocates, there had been a long-felt need to review the remuneration structure. The revision assumes particular significance as fees for advocates serving in district courts have been revised after nearly ten years, while those at the Advocate General level have been revised after approximately fourteen years. According to the counsels, this reflects the State Government’s sensitivity and foresight.