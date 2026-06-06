13 Azamgarh police personnel suspended for negligence in duty

LUCKNOW: Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar has suspended 13 police personnel for negligence and irregularities in duties, including routine checks, night patrolling and efforts to curb cattle smuggling.

The SP also ordered departmental inquiries and disciplinary action against 19 other personnel after inspections and reviews revealed deficiencies in field operations.

According to police findings, several personnel were absent from night duty without permission or sanctioned leave. During the Bakrid festival period, some allegedly abandoned their designated duty points and parked Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) at unauthorized locations.

Inspections also found some personnel sleeping while on PRV duty. They were unable to provide satisfactory reasons for the removal of Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs), raising concerns over adherence to operational protocols.

Personnel deployed at toll plazas for preventing cattle smuggling, maintaining law and order, and checking suspicious vehicles and individuals were also found lacking in vigilance. During inspections, several were seen sitting idle instead of conducting checks, while some were resting on cots near their duty points.

Terming the conduct detrimental to the functioning and image of the police force, SP Anil Kumar ordered suspensions and disciplinary action against the erring personnel. He also warned that negligence in duty or disobedience of official orders would be dealt with strictly in future.