Burqa-clad man identified by gait arrested for killing friend over gold jewellery in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: An 18-year friendship ended in murder when a computer coaching institute owner was killed by his best friend for a gold chain worth Rs 5 lakh in Kanpur.

The accused, who planned the crime using YouTube tutorials and disguised himself in a burqa, was ultimately identified by police through his masculine gait captured on CCTV footage and arrested on Friday.

The accused, Mohit Dwivedi, executed the plan on the night of May 31 during the IPL final at the coaching institute of Prakash Chandra Gupta, 47, in the Azadnagar locality under the Nawab Ganj police station limits in Kanpur. Gupta had been running Data Expert Institute for many years.

On May 31, Gupta told his younger brother, Vikas, that he would return home after watching the Tata IPL final at his office.

Knowing that Gupta was staying overnight to watch the match, Mohit arrived wearing a burqa and women's footwear to conceal his identity and attacked him.

Inside the room, a violent scuffle broke out as Mohit attempted to snatch a heavy gold chain from an intoxicated Gupta. During the struggle, Gupta was shoved aggressively, causing him to fall to the floor and sustain fatal head injuries.