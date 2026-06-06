Doctor booked for rape, forced abortion of Dalit woman employee in UP's Bijnor

A doctor running a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has been booked on allegations of raping a Dalit woman employee on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on 2 June based on a complaint filed by the woman, Dhampur SHO Mridul Kumar said.

According to the complaint, the accused, who is married and belongs to another community, allegedly established physical relations with the woman while she was working at his hospital in Habib Wala.

The woman alleged that the doctor pressured her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant.

Police said the allegations are under investigation.

Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Om Kumar met the victim on Saturday and alleged that it was a case of gang rape.

Speaking to reporters, the legislator also claimed that the woman had been pressured to change her religion and consume prohibited meat.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the initial police action, the MLA alleged that the police had neither invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act nor accepted the initial application from the victim's family.

He added that the superintendent of police has since assured him of strict and complete action in the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)