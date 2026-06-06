Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 wins gold award at National e-Governance Awards 2026

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has been selected for a Gold Award under the National e-Governance Awards 2026 for the digital management of Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025.

Organised by the Prayagraj Mela Authority, the 45-day religious gathering has been recognised among the country's best e-governance initiatives. The award is presented annually by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, to honour projects that improve public service delivery through digital technology.

For 2026, 17 projects and initiatives across seven categories have been selected. The Centre has announced 10 Gold Awards, six Silver Awards and one Jury Award. Gold Award winners will receive a trophy, a certificate of excellence and Rs 10 lakh, while Silver Award recipients will receive Rs 5 lakh. The incentive amount will be used to strengthen public welfare projects and address resource gaps.

The award will be presented during the 29th National e-Governance Conference in Jaipur.

Mahakumbh 2025 was recognised for its extensive use of digital technology in managing security, traffic, surveillance, information services, public amenities and the movement of millions of devotees. The initiative has been acknowledged for successfully integrating technology into the management of one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Other award-winning projects include the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's Agri Stack, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs' e-Jagriti, the Ministry of Health's e-Sanjeevani AI-based Clinical Decision Support System, Bank of Baroda's Integrated Cyber Security Framework and the Cyber Security Project of ISRO's Space Applications Centre.

The digital management of Mahakumbh 2025 has been recognised for enhancing convenience, safety and access to information for devotees and for setting a benchmark in the organisation of large-scale public events.