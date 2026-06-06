Those attempting to vitiate atmosphere will suffer now, in future, warns UP CM Yogi

GONDA: Issuing a warning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who attempt to vitiate the atmosphere of the state would not only suffer in the present but also lose their future.

Addressing a gathering in Gonda in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister assured people that what used to happen prior to 2017 would no longer be allowed to recur.

He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 256 crore in the Katra Assembly constituency and Rs 260 crore in Karnailganj, taking the total value of projects in Gonda to Rs 516 crore. He also performed the Annaprashan ceremony for children and visited various stalls.

Accusing previous dispensations of failing to control forces that allegedly incited communal tensions, he said “In 2015-16, attempts were made to create riots during Durga Puja in Gonda. Immersion of Goddess Durga idols was not allowed, and obstacles were created during Ramlila events. Disturbances would begin before festivals and celebrations. Before 2017, those in power would bow before rioters and habitual offenders, and curfews would remain in force for months.”

On the business climate in the state, he said investment did not come in an atmosphere of insecurity. He added that there was once a crisis of identity, youth were distressed, farmers faced difficulties, and women and girls felt unsafe.

“When Uttar Pradesh was counted among the least developed states, it did not receive respect either. Today, all 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 825 development blocks, 762 urban local bodies, 14,000 wards and over 57,000 gram panchayats are receiving the benefits of government schemes without discrimination.”