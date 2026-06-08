Eight booked after 'I Love Muhammad' posters, Pakistan-like flag found during Sambhal mosque demolition

Police on Sunday said a case had been registered against eight individuals after 49 posters bearing the slogan "I Love Muhammad" and a flag "resembling the Pakistani national flag" were found inside the Mustafa Qadri mosque during a demolition drive in Sambhal district.

The mosque was razed to the ground after being identified as an illegal structure built on graveyard land, they said.

Meanwhile, local Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq told reporters, "Posters reading 'I Love Muhammad' and a green flag were found in the Kaserau mosque. I, too, possess such posters and could keep a green flag. What kind of case would they register against me for that?" The MP termed the demolition "illegal" and said he would be approaching the court.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Kuldeep Singh said that during the removal of the illegal mosque under the Nakhasa police station area on Saturday, 49 posters with "I Love Muhammad" written on them and a green flag, resembling the Pakistani flag, were recovered from inside the structure.

He added that the police have registered a case against eight people, including 'mutawalli' (caretaker) Zakir, under section 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS and have initiated an investigation.