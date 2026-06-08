SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Ram temple donations; trust denies charges

LUCKNOW: A political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh over donations received by the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleging that crores of rupees had gone missing and demanding that courts take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Rejecting the allegations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Sunday said an ongoing audit had not revealed any financial irregularity so far.

Responding to the charges, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said the trust undergoes periodic internal audits involving representatives of the trust and the State Bank of India, and that the exercise was currently underway.

“The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra undergoes internal audits from time-to-time. Representatives of the trust and the State Bank of India are involved in this exercise. The audit process lasts for several days. The same work is being carried out these days. Nothing noteworthy has come to light yet," Rai said in a statement.

The clarification came after Akhilesh Yadav posted on X that reports had emerged suggesting that crores of rupees from donations at the Ram Temple were missing.

Describing the issue as “extremely sensitive", Yadav said the alleged disappearance of donation money had put the temple trust in a doubtful position.

“The government’s silence is suspicious," Yadav wrote, while urging the judiciary to intervene and independently examine the matter, saying it concerned the faith of millions of devotees.

The controversy was further fuelled by former Samajwadi Party MLA and ex-minister Pawan Pandey, who alleged that between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7.5 crore had been stolen from donations collected through temple donation boxes. He demanded a fair investigation and action against those responsible if the allegations were found to be true.

Pandey also challenged the trust leadership to publicly deny the charges and sought clarification from the temple administration regarding the alleged discrepancies.