Three-tier surveillance launched to curb fuel smuggling along India-Nepal border in UP

LUCKNOW: A sharp difference in fuel price between India and Nepal has transformed ordinary petrol pumps situated in the border districts, especially, Bahraich and Shravasti belt, in UP, into potential fuel smuggling sites, raising concerns for respective district administrations and border security agencies like Seem Suraksha Bal (SSB).

Authorities, concerned over the fact that cheaper Indian fuel is being smuggled across the open, porous border for profit, have deployed a three-tier monitoring system that begins at fuel stations and extends all the way to the border with Nepal.

Significantly, Uttar Pradesh shares roughly 579 km to 599 km of open international border with Nepal. This boundary runs across seven specific districts, including Bahraich, Shravasti, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar and Balrampur, in the northern Terai region and is actively patrolled by the SSB.

As per the official sources, petrol in Nepal costlier than in Uttar Pradesh, creating a lucrative incentive for illegal cross-border trade. The impact is most visible in the districts bordering Nepal as fuel demand in those districts surged sharply in recent weeks.

While the authorities hesitate in officially confirming organised smuggling networks, they acknowledge that fuel diversion remains a serious concern. So significant is the challenge that oil companies, district administrations and the SSB have established a coordinated three-layer surveillance system to track suspicious purchases and movement of fuel.