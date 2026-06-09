Akhilesh targets Minister Nandi after UP government shifts UPEIDA to CM Yogi's department

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' after the state government transferred the Uttar Pradesh Expressways and Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) from the Industrial Development Department to the Infrastructure Department.

In a post on social media platform X, Akhilesh mocked Nandi, claiming that his powers had been curtailed and suggesting that if he was denied a ticket in the 2027 Assembly elections, his political career would effectively come to an end.

The state government, through an order dated May 27 and released on Monday, removed UPEIDA from the Industrial Development Department and placed it under the Infrastructure Department, which is directly overseen by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Referring to the move, Akhilesh wrote on X: “He has been halved now. If he does not get a ticket in the Assembly elections, he will be completely wiped out.”

He also questioned the timing of the government's decision, asking why Nandi was being stripped of responsibilities after the construction of expressways and the achievement of what he described as “corruption targets”.

With UPEIDA now functioning under the Infrastructure Department, all matters related to expressway construction and development will come directly under the supervision of the Chief Minister.