Nine injured as balcony collapses near Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan

LUCKNOW: At least nine devotees were injured with at least four in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon after a dilapidated balcony of a house collapsed onto a crowded lane leading to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district leading to chaos and panic in the area.

According to Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar the incident occurred on Banke Bihari approach road in the late afternoon. He said that all nine persons injured in the mishap were receiving medical care.

According to preliminary information, the balcony was part of an old private building located near the temple. The collapse sent debris crashing onto the busy thoroughfare, which is frequented by thousands of devotees daily.

Local administration and police authorities rushed to the mishap site after the incident and cordoned off the area.

The administration has also begun examining nearby old and dilapidated structures to prevent similar incidents in the future, officials said.

The incident briefly disrupted movement in the temple area, but the situation became normal soon after. Officials said a detailed inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse and determine whether any negligence was involved.

The Banke Bihari Temple is one of the most visited religious sites in Vrindavan, drawing large crowds throughout the year.

It may be recalled that the state government has proposed a Banke Bihari corridor to widen the approach roads to the temple in order to avert such incidents. However, the Goswamis who manage the temple are vehemently opposing it and a case is pending in the Supreme Court.