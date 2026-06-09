UP police save 25-year-old in eight minutes after Meta suicide alert on Instagram post

MEERUT: A 25-year-old man’s life was saved after Meerut Police acted within eight minutes on a suicide alert issued by Meta following an Instagram post, officials said.

The incident occurred under a coordination system between the Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta, which flags potential self-harm content on social media and shares alerts with authorities.

According to police, the man, a resident of the Sardhana area in Meerut, had posted a video on Instagram on June 7 showing him appearing to consume a white-coloured liquid. The post carried the message: “Ab tum khush rehna apni life mein (Now you stay happy in your life).”

Meta alerted the Social Media Centre at Police Headquarters at 6.53 pm. Acting on instructions from the Director General of Police, the centre immediately shared the details, including the mobile number and location, with Meerut Police.