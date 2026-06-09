Uttar Pradesh government moves to bring triple talaq, acid attack victims under key welfare programmes

LUCKNOW: With Assembly elections approaching, the Yogi Adityanath government has shifted its focus to women welfare by deciding to extend the benefits of multiple government schemes to women affected by social hardships, including victims of triple talaq and acid attacks.

The state government is preparing to bring such women under the cover of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

According to a state government spokesperson, the Women Welfare Department has initiated the process at the departmental level following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The department is collecting detailed data on women affected by triple talaq and acid attacks, as well as destitute women, so that eligible beneficiaries can be prioritised for assistance under these schemes.

The spokesperson said the process of drafting the required guidelines and Government Order (GO) is also underway. Verified details of affected women are being collected from across the state.

Based on the data collected, beneficiaries will be identified and linked to various welfare programmes.

“The objective of the Yogi government is to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of government welfare schemes due to lack of information or procedural complexities. Coordination is being established among different departments for this purpose,” the official said.

At a recent high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that women affected by triple talaq or acid attacks and lacking permanent housing are provided homes under either the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

He also instructed officials to link these women and their families with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana to enable them to access quality healthcare services.